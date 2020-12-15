Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa tightens restrictions further as COVID-19 infections rise

South Africa imposed further COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, closing down beaches on the eastern coast and limiting large public gatherings ahead of the festive season, as the country looks to slow a sharp rise in infections. South Africa, which has recorded 866,127 total coronavirus cases, has seen a sharp spike in infections since the start of December with reported cases hovering around 8,000 per day in last few days, from around 3,000 in November.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 15-12-2020 01:56 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 01:42 IST
South Africa tightens restrictions further as COVID-19 infections rise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa imposed further COVID-19 restrictions on Monday, closing down beaches on the eastern coast and limiting large public gatherings ahead of the festive season, as the country looks to slow a sharp rise in infections.

South Africa, which has recorded 866,127 total coronavirus cases, has seen a sharp spike in infections since the start of December with reported cases hovering around 8,000 per day in last few days, from around 3,000 in November. The country's reported daily cases in the first wave peaked at around 14,000 in July.

"Given the rate at which new cases have grown over the last two weeks, there is every possibility that if we do not act urgently ... the second wave will be more severe than the first wave," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address. Alcohol sales will now be permitted only between Monday and Thursday, and the curfew will start one hour earlier and be from 2300 to 0400, he said.

Ramaphosa said the main reasons for the sudden rise in cases have been large gatherings and travel. Beaches and public parks in districts with the highest number of infections will be closed from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3 in the tourism hotspots of the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route.

Some other beaches will also be closed and on others festivals, live music and live performances will be prohibited, he said. Restaurants and bars will have to close by 10 p.m. across the country. The sweeping restrictions just before the festive season will batter the hospitality, travel and tourism industry which was the hardest hit in the first lockdown in April.

Ramaphosa said South Africa has concluded all processes to ensure its participation in the World Health Organization's COVAX facility and initial vaccines will cover 10% of its population in the early part of next year.

TRENDING

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants ink strategic partnership to provide world-class offerings for customers across India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Congress in sprint to fund government, approve COVID-19 emergency aid

Negotiators in the U.S. Congress neared agreement on Monday on a massive government spending deal that would avert a government shutdown, as Republicans and Democrats insisted they want to pass a fresh round of aid to a coronavirus-hit nati...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Tighter restrictions were imposed in London as COVID-19 infections surged, while Canada and the United States started the vaccine roll-out, offering some relief as the U.S. death toll crossed the grim milestone of 300,000.DEATHS AND INFECTI...

Georgia voters start early visits to polls in elections that will set U.S. Senate control

Hundreds of people lined up in a cold rain on Monday to cast ballots in a pair of U.S. Senate races in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber and influence Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens ability to enact his agenda. The S...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after vaccine roll-out, mega-M&A

The SP 500 ended lower on Monday after the launch of a COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the United States, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a 39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the years biggest deals.The Dow Jones Indust...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020