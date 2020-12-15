Left Menu
India's Covid-19 tally reaches 99,06,165 with 22,065 new cases

With 22,065 new Covid-19 infections and 354 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India reached 99,06,165, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 10:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 22,065 new Covid-19 infections and 354 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India reached 99,06,165, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday. With 354 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,43,709.

The total active cases in the country are at 3,39,820. With 34,477 new discharges in the last 24 hours, total discharged cases reached 94,22,636. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic with 73,481 active cases, followed by Kerala with 57,790 active cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said that a total of 15,55,60,655 samples tested for the novel coronavirus up to December 14. Of these, 9,93,665 samples were tested on Monday. On Monday, the country's share of active cases in the total positive cases further shrunk to 3.57 percent, the lowest after 149 days, the MoHFW informed. (ANI)

