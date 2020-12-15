Left Menu
Telangana Transport Minister tests COVID-19 positive, state tally at 2.78 lakh

Telangana Minister P Ajay Kumar on Tueday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, as the states overall COVID-19 tally touched 2.78 lakh with the addition of 491 fresh infections. The number of samples tested per million population was over 1.66 lakh, the bulletin said.The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-12-2020 11:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Minister P Ajay Kumar on Tueday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, as the state's overall COVID-19 tally touched 2.78 lakh with the addition of 491 fresh infections. Three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,499.

Kumar, state Transport Minister, was currently in home isolation. In a statement, he advised people who came in contact with him recently to undergo COVID-19 tests.

Meanwhile, a government bulletin on Tuesday, providing details as of 8 pm on December 14, said Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 102, followed by Rangareddy (35) and Medchal Malkajgiri--33. As many as 7,272 patients are under treatment and 48,005 samples were tested on Monday.

Cumulatively, over 62.05 lakh samples have been tested. The number of samples tested per million population was over 1.66 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.85 per cent, while it was 95.1 per cent in the country.

