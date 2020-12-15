Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanofi renews deal with WHO to fight tropical diseases, sleeping sickness

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-12-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:47 IST
Sanofi renews deal with WHO to fight tropical diseases, sleeping sickness

French healthcare company Sanofi announced on Tuesday a renewal of its partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) to fight neglected tropical diseases and to eliminate sleeping sickness before 2030.

Sanofi said its new five-year commitment with the WHO would see Sanofi provide financial support of $5 million per year over those five years, to finance research and work dedicated to tackling those ailments.

Also Read: France to seek immediate EU riposte if U.S. punishes French digital tax

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brisbane Heat, Lynn and Lawrence fined for breaching CA's COVID protocols

Cricket Australia on Tuesday confirmed that Brisbane Heat and players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence have been sanctioned under the CA Code of Conduct following the completion of an investigation into an incident in Canberra on Saturday, Decem...

Yogi Adityanath pays floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary, in Hazratganj in Lucknow, on Tuesday. While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister said, Sardar Vallabhbhai Pate...

Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers say

Samples of dust collected by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million km 186 million miles from Earth were better than hoped for, with one researcher saying he was lost for words when they opened the capsule for the first ti...

Pink ball zips around more, captains have to manage tactics: Cummins

Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins feels the series opener against India will test the tactical acumen of the captains as day-night matches move at a slightly different pace with the pink ball zipping around a bit more under lights. Austr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020