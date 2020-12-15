Left Menu
Development News Edition

22,065 daily new cases of COVID-19 recorded after 161 days, caseload crosses 99 lakh

Indias coronavirus caseload mounted to 99,06,165 with 22,065 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,43,709 with 354 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday showed.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,22,636 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:12 IST
22,065 daily new cases of COVID-19 recorded after 161 days, caseload crosses 99 lakh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's daily COVID-19 case count fell below 23,000 after a little over five months, while the national recovery rate stood at over 95 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. The daily new coronavirus cases stand at 22,065 after 161 days, the ministry said.

The daily case count was 22,252 on July 7. India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 99,06,165 with 22,065 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,43,709 with 354 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am on Tuesday showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,22,636 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent. The active COVID-19 caseload remained below four lakh for the eighth consecutive day on Tuesday.

There are 3,39,820 active coronavirus infections in the country which constitute 3.43 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7; 30 lakh on August 23; and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16; 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,55,60,655 samples have been tested up to December 14, of which 9,93,665 were conducted on Monday. The 354 new fatalities include 60 each from Delhi and Maharashtra, 43 from West Bengal, 24 from Kerala and 21 from Punjab.

Total 1,43,709 deaths reported so far in the country include 48,269 from Maharashtra, 11,954 from Karnataka, 11,909 from Tamil Nadu, 10,074 from Delhi, 9,100 from West Bengal, 8,083 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,059 from Andhra Pradesh, and 5,098 from Punjab. The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India look more settled than Australia going into 1st Test, feels Isa Guha

Former England womens speedster-turned-analyst Isa Guha feels that Indian team going into the first Test looks way more settled compared to the Australian side which is still searching for its ideal opening combination. Isa, a veteran of 11...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lakers emerge victorious in turbulent seasonLeBron James and the Lakers overcame the death of Kobe Bryant, widespread social unrest and the isolation of the Orlando bubble to emerge vict...

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 12 to Rs 3,940 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for Decem...

Centres assures SC it will consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty as suggested by top court.

Centres assures SC it will consider granting break to doctors engaged in COVID-19 duty as suggested by top court....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020