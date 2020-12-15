Goa COVID-19 tally rises by 92, active cases go below 1k mark

Goa's coronavirus caseload wentup by 92 and reached 49,566 on Tuesday, while three peopledied and 124 were discharged during the day, taking the tollto 710 and recovery count to 47,861, an official said

A total of 1,709 samples were tested during the day,he added. Goa now has 995 active cases

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases49,566, new cases 92, death toll 710, discharged 47,861,active cases 995, samples tested till date 3,73,920.