496 more test COVID-19 positive in U'khand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 83,502 on Tuesday with 496 more people testing positive, while eleven more deaths were reported due to the disease. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 177 cases, Nainital 104, Pithoragarh 60, Udham Singh Nagar 25, Uttarkashi 24, Haridwar 18, Chamoli and Pauri 17 each, Almora 16, Tehri and Champawat 13 each, Bageshwar eight and Rudraprayag four, a state health department bulletin said. Eleven more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the toll to 1,372, it said

So far, 75,049 people have recuperated, 992 migrated and 6,089 are undergoing treatment, the bulletin said.