Left Menu
Development News Edition

Possibility of adverse event after COVID vaccination can't be ruled out; states, UTs should be prepared: Govt

The possibility of an adverse event after being vaccinated for COVID-19 cannot be ruled out, the government said on Tuesday and asked states and union territories to be prepared for this as part of the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:28 IST
Possibility of adverse event after COVID vaccination can't be ruled out; states, UTs should be prepared: Govt

The possibility of an adverse event after being vaccinated for COVID-19 cannot be ruled out, the government said on Tuesday and asked states and union territories to be prepared for this as part of the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive. At a press briefing, secretary in the health ministry Rajesh Bhushan said that adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) are critical aspect and states have been asked to identify at least one adverse event following immunisation (AEFI)management centre in each block. ''Even during universal immunisation programmes, which have been going on for decades, some adverse effects are seen in children and pregnant women after they are administered shots. ''So, we can't deny the possibility of an adverse event when the COVID-19 vaccination begins. In countries where inoculation has already started, especially in the UK, adverse events took place on the very first day. So, it is essential that states and union territories prepare for this too,'' Bhushan said.

Detailed instructions on infection prevention and control practices during vaccination and management of minor, severe, serious AEFI have been issued to states by the Centre, he said. ''States have been asked to identify at least one AEFI management centre in each block. PHCs, CHCs, district hospitals, private health facilities or any other fixed health facility with medical officers and para-medical staff can be identified as AEFI management centres,'' he said. Further, every session site has to be linked to a designated AEFI management centre and AEFI can also be reported through Co-WIN, --a digitalised platform, which will be used to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination and anti-coronavirus vaccines on a real-time basis, he added.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. investigation report hits SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank shares

The Department of Justice DOJ and FBI are investigating SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank over possible breaches of U.S. anti-money laundering regulations, Swedish newspaper Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday, sending their shares lower.Sweden...

Army colonel accused of raping friend's wife arrested

An Army colonel accused of raping his civilian friends wife of Russian origin after intoxicating her husband at the Officers Mess in Cantonment area was arrested on Tuesday. Col Neeraj Gahlot was arrested while trying to flee to an unknown ...

Mrs Bectors Food IPO off to flying start; subscribed 3.72 times on first day

Eliciting robust response from investors, the initial share sale of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities got oversubscribed within a few hours of opening for subscription on Tuesday and ended the day with 3.72 times subscription. After Burger King...

Spanish antibody study shows about 10% of population exposed to COVID-19

Results from the latest stage of a nationwide antibody study showed some 9.9 of Spains population, or about 4.7 million people, had been exposed to the coronavirus, health officials said on Tuesday.The study found the virus prevalence had i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020