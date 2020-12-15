500 new COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Dec 15 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh added 500 new cases to its COVID-19 tally on Tuesday that now rose to 8,76,336. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, 563 patients also recovered while five more succumbed in the state.

The latest health bulletin said the number of active coronavirus cases fell to 4,660 after 8,64,612 recoveries and 7,064 deaths so far. Chittoor, Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts reported new cases in excess of 50 each.

Nine other districts added less than 50 fresh cases each in 24 hours. Krishna district saw two fresh COVID-19 fatalities while Chittoor, Guntur and SPS Nellore reported one each.

After 1.09 crore total sample tests, the overall infection positivity rate stood at 8.01 per cent while the recovery rate was 98.66 per cent. The case mortality rate remained stable at 0.81 per cent.

Meanwhile, the state government reduced the rates of COVID-19 tests in ICMR-approved private labs as the cost of reagents and testing kits decreased significantly. State Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal issued an order fixing Rs 475 as the rate for each sample sent by the government for testing.

For individuals, the test price has been fixed at Rs 499, including the PPE kit. The rates previously were Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 per sample test respectively.