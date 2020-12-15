PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4834 4681 61------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 876336 864612 7064------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16536 16243 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 214803 210296 1003------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 244245 237996 1329------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18776 17837 304------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 258635 236588 3116------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3327 3309 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 610447 585852 10115 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 49566 47861 710------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 229913 212839 4193------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 254207 243224 2751 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 50197 42531 825------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 116600 110354 1812------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 111722 109141 1000------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 903425 875796 11965 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 677256 616666 2680------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9166 8426 123 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 225709 209768 3425------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1886807 1766010 48339------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27292 24880 327------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13007 12186 131------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4049 3893 7------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11761 10970 72------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 324389 319850 1815------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37550 36633 621------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 161053 149434 5117------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 293584 275506 2568------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5,340 4,919 118------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 801161 779291 11919------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 278599 269828 1499------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33057 32367 376------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 83502 75049 1372 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 568064 541579 8103 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 525918 496110 9145------------------------------------------------------------TOTAL 9930833 9451111 144062------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 24528 29147 365------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures of Assam and Chhattisgarh as both the states' health bulletins are not yet out

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 99,06,165 and the death toll at 1,43,709. The ministry said that 94,22,636 people have so far recovered from the infection.