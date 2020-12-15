Left Menu
Surat sees 167 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; 201 recover

Surat recorded 167 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 46,690 and toll to 1,108, while 201 people were discharged during the day, an official said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:40 IST
Surat recorded 167 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday, taking the infection tally to 46,690 and toll to 1,108, while 201 people were discharged during the day, an official said. Surat city accounted for 141 of the new cases and 166 of the people who recovered, giving it a recovery rate of 95.18 per cent, as 33,198 people have been discharged so far, the official said.

''Currently, 321 patients are hospitalised, including 108 in civil hospital and SMIMER where bed occupancy rates are 2.74 per cent and 5.72 per cent respectively. The number of people quarantined in the city stands at 13,885,'' the Surat municipal corporation official said. In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka leads with 2,416 cases, which includes 91 deaths, followed by Choryasi with 2,329.

So far, the rural part of the district has recorded 283 deaths..

