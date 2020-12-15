COVID-19: Delhi records 1,617 new cases; positivity rate slips to below 2 pc

Delhi recorded 1,617 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with over 85,000 tests conducted while the positivity rate dropped to 1.9 per cent, authorities said. The death toll rose to 10,115 with 41 more fatalities, they said.

The positivity rate between December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent an 3.15 per cent respectively. However, on December 8 it had risen to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10.

It had risen to 3.33 per cent on December 11 and fell to 2.64 per cent on December 12, and rose marginally again to 2.74 on December 13, and fell to 2.15 per cent on December 14. These 1,617 fresh cases came out of 85,105 tests conducted the previous day, including 42,056 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Forty-one fatalities were recorded on Tuesday, pushing the toll in the national capital to 10,115, the bulletin said. The active cases tally on Tuesday dropped to 14,480 from 15,247 the previous day.

The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,10,447 while while the recovery rate stood at nearly 96 per cent. The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 6,420 on Tuesday from 6,433 on Monday.

The highest single-day spike till date -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11. According to the Monday bulletin, out of the total number of 18,810 beds in COVID hospitals, 14,770 are vacant.

It said that 49 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. Delhi government had significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of tests done per million, as on Monday was over 3.87 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 73 lakh. The bulletin said that 5,85,852 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 8,516 on Tuesday from 9,274 the previous day..