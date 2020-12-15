Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh speaker tests COVID-19 positive; new cases at 1,605

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 count rose to 2,60,240 with 1,605 more people, including the state assembly speaker, testing positive on Tuesday, officials said. Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Dr Charan Das Mahant tweeted about his diagnosis.I got myself tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:50 IST
C'garh speaker tests COVID-19 positive; new cases at 1,605

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 2,60,240 with 1,605 more people, including the state assembly speaker, testing positive on Tuesday, officials said. Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Dr Charan Das Mahant tweeted about his diagnosis.

''I got myself tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive. Those who came in my contact (recently) are requested to get themselves isolated or tested for COVID-19 if necessary,'' he tweeted. With 19 more deaths due to the viral infection and co-morbidities, the statewide toll mounted to 3,135, a health official informed.

As many as 136 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,972 others completed their home isolation period in the day, leaving the state with 17,637 active cases, he said. With this, the number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 2,39,468.

Raipur district reported 292 new cases, taking its total count to 49,628, including 693 deaths. Rajnandgaon district recorded 143 new cases, Raigarh 133, Korba 132, Janjgir-Champa 126 and Durg 114, among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities, five took place on Tuesday, 11 on Monday and three had taken place earlier, but were added to the count now, he added. Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,60,240, new cases 1,605, deaths 3,135, recovered 2,39,468, active cases 17,637, people tested so far 30,58,000.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's new coronavirus cases up, hospitalisations resume downward trend

The number of people admitted to hospital for COVID-19 in France resumed its decline on Tuesday, ending three straight days of increases as the country replaced a second national lockdown with a nightly curfew.Patients in intensive care - t...

Pakistan toughens rape law after outcry over attacks

By Waqar Mustafa LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - P akistan introduced a rape law on Tuesday that will create special courts to try cases within four months, after protests over the gang rape of a woman whose car ran ou...

Nor'easter packing heavy snow, blustery winds bears down on U.S. East Coast

Up to two feet 60 cm of snow, blustery winds and freezing rain are expected to make travel treacherous and cause power outages on the U.S. East Coast this week when the first winter storm of the season sweeps through the region, forecasters...

2 criminals held in Delhi after brief exchange of fire

Two suspected criminals were arrested following a brief exchange of fire in north Delhis Kotwali area on Tuesday night, police said. Kanahiya Jha 28 was wanted in nine cases of robbery and snatching while Mohd Ansari 24 was involved in a ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020