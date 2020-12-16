Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam logs 142 new COVID cases

He said that 102 patients recovered from coronavirus during the day, taking the total number of cured people in the state to 2,10,398.The state has 3,540 active cases now, the minister said adding that three patients had migrated out.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-12-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 00:25 IST
Assam logs 142 new COVID cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Assam's COVID-19 caseload went up to 2,14,945 on Tuesday after 142 more people tested positive for the disease, while one fresh fatality took the death toll to 1,004, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said that 102 patients recovered from coronavirus during the day, taking the total number of cured people in the state to 2,10,398.

The state has 3,540 active cases now, the minister said adding that three patients had migrated out. ''Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today......Condolences to the bereaved family,'' Sarma tweeted.

The death was registered in Cachar district. The minister said that 49 of the 142 new positive cases were detected from Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Altogether 26,285 samples were tested in the state on Tuesday, taking the total number of such tests to 56,72,248 including Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell urged Republican senators not to object when Congress ratifies presidential votes

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and his top deputies pressed other Senate Republicans on Tuesday not to join in with any House Republicans who may object to the presidential election results when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to ra...

Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in parked ambulances

Coronavirus patients were being treated in the back of ambulances in a Northern Ireland hospital car park on Tuesday, a health official said, a day after a warning that COVID-19 was putting healthcare under unbearable pressures. The British...

Like son, like father: Alberta dad gets tattoo to match son's birthmark

A Canadian father endured painful hours under a tattoo needle to help his self-conscious son accept a birthmark on his torso. Edmonton-based Derek Prue Sr was inspired to get inked after noticing his son did not want to take off his shirt w...

Mnuchin to join by phone as top U.S. congressional leaders meet on COVID-19; McConnell vows agreement

Top U.S. congressional leaders are meeting at 4 p.m. 2100 GMT Tuesday as they seek to finalize a massive government funding bill and end a standoff on coronavirus relief, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin joining by telephone, Pelosis ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020