Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada inks deal to accelerate deliveries of Moderna vaccine amid second-wave surge

"Canada is now contracted to receive up to 168,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, pending Health Canada approval," Trudeau said in a news conference. Earlier this month, Canada brought forward some deliveries of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which received regulatory approval last week.

Reuters | Toronto | Updated: 16-12-2020 03:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 03:22 IST
Canada inks deal to accelerate deliveries of Moderna vaccine amid second-wave surge
Representative Image

Canada on Tuesday announced an agreement to receive early deliveries of the Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine amid a surge of new cases that are forcing new health restrictions across the country. "Canada is now contracted to receive up to 168,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before the end of December, pending Health Canada approval," Trudeau said in a news conference.

Earlier this month, Canada brought forward some deliveries of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which received regulatory approval last week. Before these agreements, the first deliveries had been expected early next year. "We have now confirmed that next week we will receive about 200,000 of our total early order of doses from Pfizer," he added.

Moderna's vaccine is under review by Canada's drug regulator, and Trudeau said its approval could come as early as next week. The provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia were poised to make their first vaccinations on Tuesday, and some 100 frontline healthcare workers were due to get shots in Ottawa, the capital, by the end of the day.

Several provinces have clamped down again on businesses and social gatherings amid the second wave, and Quebec - the hardest hit province - is expected to announce new business restrictions later on Tuesday. Canada has so far reported 468,862 cases, with 6,731 new ones on Monday, and 13,553 deaths. Health officials warned last week that the country could see 12,000 new cases per day by January without new restrictions.

The country's economic recovery from the pandemic is at a very difficult stage and a second wave of coronavirus infections "could even deepen the economic hole", Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday. CANADA AMONG FIRST WITH VACCINE

Canada on Monday became just the third nation in the world to administer the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech SE. The United States also began a massive inoculation program on Monday, less than a week after the UK became the first to administer the shots outside of clinical trials. Canada, which received an initial shipment of 30,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, expects a total of 249,000 doses by the end of the year. Combined with the expected Moderna supply, the government expects to have 417,000 total doses by January.

By the end of March, Canada expects to have received 4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 2 million of the Moderna shots. The country's population is about 38 million. Only about half of Canadians said they would be willing to get vaccinated as soon as it became available, according to a poll by the Angus Reid Institute published this week.

Both vaccines require two doses given three weeks apart. Moderna's inoculations have been earmarked for distribution in the country's more remote communities and in long-term care homes with less access to the specialized freezers or dry ice needed to transport and store the Pfizer/BioNTech offering.

"The Moderna vaccine does not need some of the extra special handling requirements of the one from Pfizer, including ultra-cold freezers," Trudeau said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to pick former Michigan governor Granholm to be energy secretary -sources

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to choose former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm as secretary of energy in his administration, according to two people familiar with the decision.Granholm, 61, was Michigans first female governor, s...

U.N. Security Council approves new U.N. envoys to mediate Libya, Mideast

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday approved a proposal by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint Bulgarian Nickolay Mladenov as the U.N. Libya special envoy and Norwegian Tor Wennesland as the U.N. Middle East envoy, diplomats said...

One in four people globally may not get COVID-19 vaccines until 2022

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Dec 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Nearly one in four people may not get COVID-19 vaccines until at least 2022 because rich countries with less than 15 of the global population have reserved 51 of the doses of the mos...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Europeans are set to start getting coronavirus vaccines before the new year after the regional drug regulator accelerated its approval process following the launch of immunisation campaigns in the United States and Britain.DEATHS AND INFECT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020