FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Europeans are set to start getting coronavirus vaccines before the new year after the regional drug regulator accelerated its approval process following the launch of immunisation campaigns in the United States and Britain.

* The British government came under intense pressure to revise its plan to relax restrictions for five days around Christmas. * Italy may tighten restrictions over Christmas, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

* One in 10 Spaniards have had COVID-19, an antibody study showed. * Sweden failed to protect elderly people during the pandemic, an initial report by an official commission said.

* Patients were being treated in the back of ambulances in a Northern Ireland hospital car park, a day after a warning that COVID-19 was putting healthcare under "unbearable pressures". AMERICAS

* Canada will receive tens of thousands of doses of Moderna's vaccine by the end of the year, and 200,000 more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot are expected next week. * Brazil's health regulator said China's authorities are not transparent in their authorization of vaccines for emergency use.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Burials in the Indonesian capital were 61% higher in the first 10 months of 2020 than in the past five years, according to a new study that could suggest Indonesia's real coronavirus death toll is far higher than official data shows.

* Singapore is to allow a limited number of business, official and other "high economic value" travellers from around the world under a "bubble" arrangement that offers a glimpse into what visitors for this year's relocated Davos summit might expect. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Oman's health ministry has issued a licence to import the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. * Lebanon is expected to sign a deal this week for supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and is set to receive the first batch eight weeks after that.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine appeared set for regulatory authorization this week after U.S. FDA staff endorsed it as safe and effective.

* The U.S. FDA authorized emergency use of the first over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen test, which can be used at home. * A WHO senior official said that the agency was in talks with Pfizer to include its COVID-19 vaccine as part of an early global roll out.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * If 2020 was the year the Federal Reserve overhauled its game plan for supporting the U.S. economy, 2021 will be the year its new approach gets tested should a coronavirus vaccine deliver the lift that many analysts expect.

* The European Central Bank eased a blanket ban on dividends and buybacks set during the first wave of the coronavirus crisis. * U.S. manufacturing output increased more than expected in November, although momentum could slow as a fresh outbreak keeps workers at home and temporarily shuts down factories.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Charles Regnier, Editing by William Maclean and Anil D'Silva)