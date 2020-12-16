Left Menu
Post-COVID centre to be opened at Ayurveda District Hospitals in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that a post-COVID centre will be opened at all the district Ayurveda Hospitals in the state.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-12-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 08:33 IST
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that a post-COVID centre will be opened at all the district Ayurveda Hospitals in the state. Experts will treat the patients who have turned negative after being treated for corona in these centres through Homeopathic, Ayurvedic and Unani medical systems.

Addressing the department advisory committee of Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Unani, Yoga and Naturopathy departments at Swasthya Bhawan on Tuesday, Sharma said: "Looking to the huge potential of medico tourism in the State, 20 such places have been identified in Rajasthan where there is maximum movement of tourists. A yoga centre with state-of-the-art-facilities will be opened at these places in public private partnership mode." He directed to draw a framework to develop Botanical Gardens at 17 places across the state. It was instructed to develop these Botanical Gardens with the help of farmers and by deploying Dravyaguna science experts at these places. He suggested developing these gardens in public private partnership (PPP) mode and instructed to plant 10 types of medicinal plants at each Ayush hospital with emphasis on planting guggal, tulsi, giloy, ashwagandha, arjun and other plants.

Sharma also directed to publish a booklet of major Ayurveda medicines with explanation in detail. National Institute of Ayurveda former director Professor Mahesh Chandra Sharma has taken the responsibility to prepare this booklet. (ANI)

