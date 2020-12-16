FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The United States expanded its rollout of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds of additional distribution centres, while a hospital bed shortage loomed in South Korea as the country reported a record surge in coronavirus cases.

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government thinks people should make their own personal decision about gathering for Christmas but they should also consider the COVID-19 risks to vulnerable family members, a minister said. * Britain has agreed to spend 3.7 billion pounds on COVID-19 vaccines and in most cases will bear the liability if claims are made against the pharmaceutical firms involved, the National Audit Office said.

* Germany entered a strict lockdown in an effort to get soaring cases under control as the number of registered deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 952, the highest daily increase yet. * Russia has conducted around 10% fewer tests so far this month than the same period a month ago, despite a surge in recorded infections, official data shows, raising questions over authorities' ability to control the spread.

AMERICAS * Canada will receive tens of thousands of doses of Moderna's vaccine by the end of the year, and 200,000 more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot are expected next week.

* Costa Rican authorities and Panama authorized the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Indonesia will provide free vaccines to its citizens when it starts its inoculation programme, President Joko Widodo said, adding he would get the first shot to reassure people on safety. * Malaysia declared a state of emergency to stop by-elections in two constituencies scheduled for next month.

* Taiwan extended a ban on Indonesian workers coming to the island for an indefinite period citing a surge in the number of infected people arriving and lack of cooperation from Indonesia's government in verifying documents. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Oman's health ministry has issued a licence to import the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. * Lebanon is expected to sign a deal this week for supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and is set to receive the first batch eight weeks after that.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A COVID-19 vaccine being developed by British American Tobacco from tobacco leaves has been approved for human trials by the U.S. health regulator.

* Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine appeared set for regulatory authorization this week after U.S. FDA staff endorsed it as safe and effective. * French pharmaceutical firm Valneva will start the first clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at four sites in England.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian stocks were buoyant on Wednesday and the dollar eased as hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines and the growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus cheered investors ahead of the Christmas holiday season.

* European shares hit their highest since February, on upbeat business activity data in the region, rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal and the possible roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in the continent before the new year. * U.S. congressional leaders reported substantial progress after two meetings of top Democrats and Republicans to end a months-long stand-off on coronavirus relief and finalise a funding bill to avert a government shutdown.

* The Bank of Japan will tap $6 billion in cash from a government account to ensure it has enough ammunition to combat any market disruptions caused by a recent resurgence in virus infections.