Left Menu
Development News Edition

DJB, electricity dept employees to be included in frontline staff list for vaccination: Satyendar Jain

Employees of water board and electricity department of the Delhi government will be included in the category of frontline staff for COVID-19 vaccination, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. Yesterday, the Delhi government issued an order to include them in the category of frontline staff for vaccination, so that they also get vaccine in the first phase, Jain said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:44 IST
DJB, electricity dept employees to be included in frontline staff list for vaccination: Satyendar Jain
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)

Employees of water board and electricity department of the Delhi government will be included in the category of frontline staff for COVID-19 vaccination, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. Interacting with reporters, he said an order has been issued to add them to the list.

''DJB and electricity department employees had worked day in and day out during the lockdown. Yesterday, the Delhi government issued an order to include them in the category of frontline staff for vaccination, so that they also get vaccine in the first phase,'' Jain said. For the Delhi government, frontline workers are VIPs, he later said in a Facebook post.

Frontline workers include, police and sanitation staff as well. The Delhi government had recently begun the process of enrolment of healthcare workers of different hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities for COVID-19 vaccination.

Hundreds of healthcare workers at government and private facilities in Delhi had contracted the novel coronavirus, and many more are still getting affected by it. Among frontline staff, several police personnel and sanitation workers had contracted COVID-19, and many had lost their lives too.

Delhi recorded 1617 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with over 85,000 tests conducted, even as the positivity rate dropped to 1.9 per cent, authorities said. The death toll mounted to 10,115 with 41 new fatalities, they said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Citing Brexit, Norway PM says country should not seek new deal with EU

Norway should not try to renegotiate the terms of its membership of the European single market as some opposition parties argue, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Wednesday, citing Britains difficulties in negotiating its departure from t...

Afghan-Taliban delegation arrives in Pakistan to push forward peace process

A high-level Afghan-Taliban delegation arrived here on Wednesday to hold talks with the top Pakistani leadership as part of efforts to push forward the reconciliation process, amid growing incidents of violence in Afghanistan The Taliban Po...

Delhi aggressively tackling COVID; positivity rate lowest since May: Jain

Delhi is aggressively tackling the COVID-19 situation and not only has the positivity rate dipped to below two per cent, it is also the lowest figure since May, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. Interacting with reporters, h...

UK still plans to ease restrictions on holiday gatherings

Britains easing of restrictions for family gatherings over Christmas looks like its still on despite a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections in the last few weeks thats raised fears of a new wave of infections and deaths in the new year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020