DJB, electricity dept employees to be included in frontline staff list for vaccination: Satyendar Jain

Employees of water board and electricity department of the Delhi government will be included in the category of frontline staff for COVID-19 vaccination, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. Interacting with reporters, he said an order has been issued to add them to the list.

''DJB and electricity department employees had worked day in and day out during the lockdown. Yesterday, the Delhi government issued an order to include them in the category of frontline staff for vaccination, so that they also get vaccine in the first phase,'' Jain said. For the Delhi government, frontline workers are VIPs, he later said in a Facebook post.

Frontline workers include, police and sanitation staff as well. The Delhi government had recently begun the process of enrolment of healthcare workers of different hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities for COVID-19 vaccination.

Hundreds of healthcare workers at government and private facilities in Delhi had contracted the novel coronavirus, and many more are still getting affected by it. Among frontline staff, several police personnel and sanitation workers had contracted COVID-19, and many had lost their lives too.

Delhi recorded 1617 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with over 85,000 tests conducted, even as the positivity rate dropped to 1.9 per cent, authorities said. The death toll mounted to 10,115 with 41 new fatalities, they said.