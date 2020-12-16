Left Menu
Health News Roundup: Additional COVID-19 vaccine doses in EU; South Africa tightens restrictions and more

In the health sector today, the European Commission is planning to buy additional COVID-19 vaccine doses while Australia reported first local COVID-19 case in two weeks. Watch the video below for top health stories of December 16 from all across the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:06 IST

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.

EU planning to buy 180 million additional vaccine doses - Spiegel

The European Commission is planning to exercise options to buy 180 million additional doses of coronavirus vaccine, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday. The Commission is planning to buy 80 million additional doses from U.S. manufacturer Moderna and 100 million from German company BioNtech and its U.S. partner Pfizer, Spiegel reported.

'I couldn't wait': U.S. vaccine reaches more workers on pandemic's front lines

The United States extended its rollout of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, inoculating healthcare workers as part of a massive campaign to protect all Americans and contain a U.S. outbreak that has killed more than 300,000 people. Distribution of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE began on Monday, three days after it won U.S. emergency-use authorization.

Australia reports first local COVID-19 case in two weeks after airport worker tests positive

Australia's most populous state on Wednesday reported its first coronavirus case in nearly two weeks after an airport worker tested positive prompting authorities to suggest international flight crews should also quarantine after arriving. A 45-year old man who shuttles international airline staff to the airport tested positive for COVID-19, New South Wales (NSW) state Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters.

Bed shortage looms as S.Korea reports record new coronavirus cases

South Korea's highest priority is securing more hospital beds to handle a record surge in coronavirus cases and blunt a corresponding spike in deaths, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA)reported 1,078 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Tuesday, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

South Africa tightens COVID restrictions as cases surge

South Africa has announced new restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, as the country battles a second wave of the pandemic ahead of the festive season. President Cyril Ramaphosa also said that beaches and public parks located in areas with high cases of COVID-19 will be closed for the duration of the festive season.

