Dharavi reports three fresh COVID-19 cases

Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai on Wednesday reported three new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 3,763 and that of active cases to 12, a city civic body official said. He said 3,439 of the total 3,763patients have been recovered from the COVID-19 disease and discharged from hospitals.The slum colony now has 12 active cases, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:43 IST
Dharavi reports three fresh COVID-19 cases

Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai on Wednesday reported three new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of infections to 3,763 and that of active cases to 12, a city civic body official said. He said 3,439 of the total 3,763patients have been recovered from the COVID-19 disease and discharged from hospitals.

''The slum colony now has 12 active cases,'' the official said. Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi is considered as the largest slum in Asia with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

