Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-U.S. retail sales decrease more than expected in November

U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in November, likely weighed down by raging new COVID-19 infections and decreasing household income, adding to growing signs of a slowdown in the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:05 IST
WRAPUP 1-U.S. retail sales decrease more than expected in November

U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in November, likely weighed down by raging new COVID-19 infections and decreasing household income, adding to growing signs of a slowdown in the economy's recovery from the pandemic recession. Retail sales dropped 1.1% last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Data for October was revised down to show sales falling 0.1% instead of climbing 0.3% as previously reported. October's decrease was the first since April, when stringent measures to control the first wave of coronavirus cases crippled the economy.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales declined 0.5% last month after downwardly revised 0.1% dip in October. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. They were previously estimated to have edged up 0.1% in October. Data this month showed the economy, which plunged into recession in February, added the fewest jobs in six months in November. The number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits jumped to a near three-month high in the first week of December.

The United States is struggling with a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 infections, with the death toll from the respiratory illness rising above 300,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally of official data. Many state and local governments have imposed new restrictions on businesses, while some consumers are avoiding shopping malls, restaurants and bars. Restaurants moved outdoors over the summer and the arrival of cold weather is also undercutting spending.

The situation has been compounded by the loss of a weekly unemployment supplement. More than $3 trillion in government coronavirus relief is almost depleted. At least 9 million unemployed and underemployed Americans will lose government-funded benefits on Dec. 26, with Congress struggling to agree on another rescue package. Federal Reserve officials were due to wrap-up a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Policymakers are expected to keep interest rates near zero and deliver a playbook for what might prompt them to pump more money into the economy.

Though a vaccine for the coronavirus is being rolled out, it could probably take a while for many Americans to be inoculated. The spiraling virus and lack of additional stimulus have cemented expectations for GDP growth well below a 5% annualized rate in the fourth quarter. The economy grew at a 33.1% rate in the third quarter after contracting at 31.4% pace in the April-June quarter, the deepest since the government started keeping records in 1947.

Also Read: UK's Pfizer vaccine approval should reassure Americans -U.S. health chief

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egyptian potters using Nile mud seek to protect their craft

For generations, potters in the village of El Nazla have taken mud carried by the River Nile to craft their wares by hand, using techniques they say date back to Ancient Egypt. But they say they are now struggling to preserve their craft ag...

ISRO sets up dedicated control centre for Space Situational Awareness

A dedicated control centre for Space Situational Awareness SSA activities in the country, aimed at monitoring, tracking and protecting Indias space assets, has been set up here,the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday. ISRO ...

Cop on duty injured in sword attack by unidentified person in Karnataka

A head constable was attacked with a sword by an unidentified assailant in broad daylight here on Wednesday, police said. Ganesh Kamath, who was on duty near New Chithra junction, received injuries on his hand and was immediately taken to h...

Kerala local body polls: Ruling LDF surges ahead, BJP on way to better its 2015 show

Eds Adding details Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 PTI The ruling CPIM-led LDF in Kerala on Wednesday appeared to make a sweep of the local body polls in the state, while the BJP seemed to have made some gains, leading in Pandalam, the centre of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020