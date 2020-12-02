UK's Pfizer vaccine approval should reassure Americans -U.S. health chief

UK's Pfizer vaccine approval should reassure Americans -U.S. health chiefReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:41 IST
Britain's initial approval of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine should give Americans confidence as the drugmaker next week moves further toward seeking U.S. approval, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday.
"For the American people this should be very reassuring: an independent regulatory authority in another country has found this vaccine to be safe and effective for use," Azar told Fox Business Network. "Here we're going to let the FDA run through its process."
