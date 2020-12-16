U.S. monitoring winter storm as COVID-19 vaccine ships out - Azar

U.S. officials are monitoring the potential impact of a pending snowstorm as shipments of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine make their way across the country, U.S. Health and Human Service Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday.

"We're following all of that," he told Fox News in an interview. "We have prepositioned CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) people at each place receiving people. This is FedEx, this is UPS express shipping - they know how to deal with snow and bad weather, but we are on it and following it."

