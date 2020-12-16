Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt making all efforts for COVID-19 vaccine; cold chain logistics needs to be strengthened

The government is making purposeful and integrated efforts to support and promote vaccine development for COVID-19, she added.IHH Healthcare Berhad Group Head of Operations and Integration Ashok Bajpai said India has a very good existing infrastructure of administration of mass doses but cold chain logistics requires to be strengthened.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:51 IST
Govt making all efforts for COVID-19 vaccine; cold chain logistics needs to be strengthened

The government is making all efforts to support and promote development of vaccine for COVID-19, but there is a need to strengthen cold chain logistics and remove vaccine hesitancy, experts said on Wednesday. Currently in India, there are more than 30 groups both from academia and industry, which are actively involved in development of COVID-19 vaccines.

There are six vaccine candidates in various stages of clinical trials, out of which four are developed indigenously, Department of Biotechnology Scientist and Adviser Asha Sharma said. ''The government is facilitating the capacity enhancement for strengthening the ecosystem across the country to promote and support vaccine development,'' she said while participating in the discussion on 'Economics and Logistics of a Vaccine Response' at the CII Partnership Summit 2020.

In order to strengthen the ecosystem, 11 good clinical practices compliant clinical trial sights have also been established across the country, Sharma said. The government is making purposeful and integrated efforts to support and promote vaccine development for COVID-19, she added.

IHH Healthcare Berhad Group Head of Operations and Integration Ashok Bajpai said India has a very good existing infrastructure of administration of mass doses but cold chain logistics requires to be strengthened. ''I am not worried about the physical process of distribution and administration. I actually worry about the cold chain logistics and loss of efficacy of the vaccine as we distribute it into the heartland of the country, where we have relatively poor infrastructure,'' he added.

Sanofi Pasteur, India Country Head Annapurna Das emphasised on the need for information, education and communication especially in these times. She however highlighted that India has a good blueprint in terms of cold chain and healthcare workers capacity and that the entire framework is quite digitally enabled.

There is a need for community education information programme to remove the vaccine hesitancy, as it is a reality and also minimising vaccine wastage, she added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha road rage case: Ex-MLA gets police custody till Dec 18

A court in Pune city of Maharashtra on Wednesday remanded former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav, who was arrested in a road rage case, to police custody till Friday. Jadhav and a woman accompanying him were booked on the charge of attempt to murde...

Egyptian potters using Nile mud seek to protect their craft

For generations, potters in the village of El Nazla have taken mud carried by the River Nile to craft their wares by hand, using techniques they say date back to Ancient Egypt. But they say they are now struggling to preserve their craft ag...

ISRO sets up dedicated control centre for Space Situational Awareness

A dedicated control centre for Space Situational Awareness SSA activities in the country, aimed at monitoring, tracking and protecting Indias space assets, has been set up here,the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday. ISRO ...

Cop on duty injured in sword attack by unidentified person in Karnataka

A head constable was attacked with a sword by an unidentified assailant in broad daylight here on Wednesday, police said. Ganesh Kamath, who was on duty near New Chithra junction, received injuries on his hand and was immediately taken to h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020