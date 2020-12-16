Netherlands hits new daily COVID-19 infection record as lockdown imposed

Netherlands hits new daily COVID-19 infection record as lockdown imposedReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:54 IST
The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 11,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Wednesday showed.
The steep increase came just a day after a tough, 5-week lockdown was imposed in the Netherlands, where more than 10,000 people have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.