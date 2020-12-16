67 fresh COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 67 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the city's infection count to 18,843. There are 627 active COVID-19 cases, according to a medical bulletin.

No death due to the infection was reported from the city on Wednesday and the toll stands at 304. A total of 75 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 17,912, as per the bulletin.

So far, 1,64,254 samples have been taken for testing and of them, 1,44,548 tested negative while reports of 159 samples were awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD DPB.