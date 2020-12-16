Punjab sees 18 more coronavirus deaths, 336 new cases

Left Menu
Among the fresh COVID-19 cases in the state, Jalandhar reported 67, Ludhiana 54 and Amritsar 44.A total of 573 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 1,50,007, according to the bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:16 IST
Eighteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab, raising the death toll to 5,135 on Wednesday, while 336 fresh cases brought the infection count to 1,61,383 in the state, according to a medical bulletin. Five new fatalities linked to the novel coronavirus were reported from Amritsar; three each from Ferozepur and Ludhiana; two from Kapurthala and one each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Mansa, Patiala and Sangrur, the bulletin said.

Punjab has 6,241 active COVID-19 cases, it said. Among the fresh COVID-19 cases in the state, Jalandhar reported 67, Ludhiana 54 and Amritsar 44.

A total of 573 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 1,50,007, according to the bulletin. Fourteen critical novel coronavirus patients are on ventilator support while 112 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 35,83,661 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD CK.

