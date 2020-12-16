With 10 more deaths, Rajasthan Covid-19 toll rises to 2,587

Rajasthan recorded 10 more fatalities due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll due to the disease in the state to 2,578, a Health Department bulletin said. The state also reported 1,247 new cases of infection on the day, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases to 2,94,831 in Rajasthan with 14,510 of them still being under treatment.

As per the bulletin, 2,77,743 people have been discharged after treatment till now. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 482 till now, followed by 274 in Jodhpur, 210 in Ajmer, 164 in Bikaner, 160 in Kota, 117 in Bharatpur, 108 in Udaipur and 104 in Pali. The new cases in the state include 303 in Jaipur, 98 in Jodhpur, 96 in Kota, 67 in Bhilwara, 65 each in Udaipur and Dungarpur, 56 in Ajmer, 54 in Alwar, besides remaining cases reported from other districts of the state.