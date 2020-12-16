Guj: COVID-19 case count rises by 1,160, recoveries by 1,384

Left Menu
Out of the 10 COVID-19 deaths, five were reported in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Vadodara, Rajkot and Amreli, the department said.As many as 54,864 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 844.06 tests per day per million population.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:26 IST
The coronavirus infection tally in Gujarat increased to 2,31,073 with the addition of 1,160 cases on Wednesday, the state health department said. The death toll due to the virus rose to 4,203 as 10 patients succumbed to the viral disease during the day, it said.

A total of 1,384 patients got discharge from hospitals on Wednesday, the department said in its release. This took Gujarat's recovery count to 2,14,223 at the rate of 92.71 per cent.

There are 12,647 active cases in the state at present and 67 of the patients are on ventilator support. Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 239 new cases, followed by Surat with 169, Vadodara 149 and Rajkot 131.

Among other districts, Gandhinagar reported 53 new cases, Mehsana 44, Jamnagar 34, Banaskantha 33, Kheda 32, Panchmahal 31, Bhavnagar 25, Anand and Junagadh 20 each, Kutch and Sabarkantha 19 each, Amreli 18, Narmada 16, Surendranagar 15, and Dahod and Mahisagar 12 each. Out of the 10 COVID-19 deaths, five were reported in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one each in Vadodara, Rajkot and Amreli, the department said.

As many as 54,864 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 844.06 tests per day per million population. With this, a total of 88,35,130 samples have been tested so far in the state, it said.

In the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the caseload rose to 3,331, of which 3,313 patients have recovered so far. There are 16 active cases in the UT, officials said. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,31,073, new cases 1,160, deaths 4,203, active cases 12,647 and people tested so far 88,35,130.

