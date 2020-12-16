PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4783 4647 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 876814 865327 7067 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16461 15697 55------------------------------------------------------------Assam 214165 209622 998------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 244810 238462 1332------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18714 17698 302 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 261901 241288 3145 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 1397 1372 3------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 611994 588586 10147------------------------------------------------------------Goa 49657 47965 713------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 231073 214223 4203------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 253385 241544 2733------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 50367 43442 832------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 116922 110769 1817 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 111931 109352 1001------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 904665 877199 11971------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 683441 622394 2707------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9217 8466 123------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 226788 211025 3433------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1880893 1769897 48434------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27373 25107 329------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12511 11855 122------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4035 3849 7------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11787 10993 63------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 324796 319850 1820------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37582 36661 622------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 160659 148680 5098 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 294831 277743 2578------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5239 4754 117------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 802342 780531 11931------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 279135 270450 1502------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 32976 32181 370------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 83006 74525 1361 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 569263 543344 8118------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 525918 498877 9145------------------------------------------------------------TOTAL 9940831 9478375 144260------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 9998 27264 198------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 99,40,831 and the death toll at 1,44,260. The ministry said that 94,7,8375 people have so far recovered from the infection.