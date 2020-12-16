Left Menu
AstraZeneca jab would speed up UK vaccine rollout - medical chief

The coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University would significantly accelerate the roll-out of vaccines in Britain if it is approved by regulators, the country's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said. "If AZ comes through, if there aren't any last-minute hitches, it will speed up very substantially the period before we can actually get to the point ... can all be vaccinated," he told reporters.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:59 IST
AstraZeneca jab would speed up UK vaccine rollout - medical chief

The coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University would significantly accelerate the roll-out of vaccines in Britain if it is approved by regulators, the country's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said. "If AZ comes through, if there aren't any last-minute hitches, it will speed up very substantially the period before we can actually get to the point ... when those in the highest-risk groups ... can all be vaccinated," he told reporters.

