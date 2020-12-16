Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 positive Haryana minister Anil Vij's condition stable

The minister, who was admitted to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences PGIMS in Rohtak on Sunday after he complained of discomfort, had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 5.Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who was admitted to Medanta-The Medicity on December 15 at 9 pm, and is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, is stable and he is maintaining vitals parameters on high flow nasal cannula on oxygen support, the statement said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-12-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 23:09 IST
COVID-19 positive Haryana minister Anil Vij's condition stable

The condition of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a Gurgaon hospital, is stable, according to an official statement Wednesday. Vij, 67, was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon Tuesday evening. The minister, who was admitted to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak on Sunday after he complained of discomfort, had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 5.

''Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who was admitted to Medanta-The Medicity on December 15 at 9 pm, and is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, is stable and he is maintaining vitals parameters on high flow nasal cannula on oxygen support,” the statement said. In a medical bulletin, Dr A K Dubey, medical superintendent, Medanta, said Vij was transferred from PGIMS Rohtak with COVID pneumonia and was admitted to the ICU. Relevant investigations, including CT scan, have been done and the results are satisfactory. ''He slept well last night and had his meals. He is likely to stay in the ICU for a few days,” the statement quoting the bulletin said, adding that Vij was being monitored by a team of doctors. On Tuesday, Vij's younger brother Rajinder Vij had told reporters outside PGIMS, ''We are shifting him to Medanta because we are not seeing the kind of improvement which we were expecting.'' He had said that the doctors at the Rohtak hospital ''gave their best treatment'' and ''provided best facilities'', yet there had not been much improvement in the minister's condition.

On Monday, he was examined by a special medical board comprising a team of senior doctors of PGIMS at Rohtak. A medical bulletin issued by the PGIMS hospital had said that the vital parameters of the minister were normal and he was undergoing convalescent plasma therapy.

The minister had last month got one shot of the two-dose trial of Covaxin after he offered to be a volunteer. The firebrand BJP leader had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, an indigenous potential vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech against COVID-19.

He was administered the dose on November 20 at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, about 50 km from Chandigarh. Bharat Biotech had said that clinical trials of the vaccine are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined two weeks after the second dose, it said.

Covaxin has been designed to be protective two weeks after volunteers receive the second dose. The Union health ministry had also stepped in to say that Covaxin is a two-dose anti-coronavirus vaccine and that Vij was given only the first dose a fortnight before he tested positive.

''The antibodies against the infection build up in a human being only after a specific number of days pass after the second dose of the vaccine is taken. This is a two-dose vaccine. The minister in question has taken only one dose of the vaccine,'' the ministry had said in a statement. Vij had earlier said that he had gone to Panipat a few days prior to testing positive for coronavirus where he spent two to three hours with a BJP leader, who too tested positive for COVID-19.

TRENDING

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Fed promises to keep bond purchases going until recovery sees 'substantial progress'

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday promised to keep funneling cash into financial markets further into the future to fight the recession, even as policymakers outlook for next year improved following initial rollout of a coronavirus vaccine. ...

U.S. Congress could vote on $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill by Thursday

U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were closing in on a 900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include 600 to 700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could start voting within 24 hours, lawmakers and a...

NCW team visits Bengal frequently for political reasons: Minister

As West Bengal is ruled by the Trinamool Congress, representatives of the National Commission for Women visit the state frequently despite a better record regarding crimes against women, minister Sashi Panja said on Wednesday. Addressing th...

Nigeria expects to get its first COVID-19 vaccine doses in January

Nigeria expects to receive its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in January, the countrys health minister said on Wednesday, but officials do not yet know which one they will get.Africas most populous nation has not been as hard-hit by the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020