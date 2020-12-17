Left Menu
Development News Edition

France reports biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases since Nov. 21

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 00:56 IST
France reports biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases since Nov. 21
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

France on Wednesday reported 17,615 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, sharply up from the 11,532 on Tuesday and 14,595 a week ago.

The increase was the highest since Nov. 21, and comes just a day after authorities replaced a nationwide lockdown with a curfew, after easing lockdown measures in early December. The health ministry also reported 289 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals in the past 24 hours, from 307 on Tuesday.

The number of people in intensive care with the coronavirus infection fell again by 31 to 2,850, but the number of people in hospital with it rose by 75 to 25,315.

TRENDING

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mixed as COVID-19 concerns overshadow stimulus hopes

Global stock indexes were mixed on Wednesday as hopes over U.S. coronavirus relief and Brexit deals were offset by increasing concerns over the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weaker-than-expected retail sales data in the United S...

Alaskan health worker stable after allergic reaction to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

An Alaskan health worker who had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Incs coronavirus vaccine was now stable, public health authorities said on Wednesday.The adverse reaction in the person, minutes after taking the Pfizer shot ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises as investors await stimulus deal

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero.The SP 500 ...

Amazon asks U.S. to include warehouse, grocery staff in vaccine rollout

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday asked the U.S. government to prioritize essential workers including its warehouse, grocery store and data center staff for receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter seen by Reuters.The request unders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020