FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. Congress progressed toward approving a long-awaited financial relief package and the country's expanding COVID-19 vaccine roll-out offered a measure of hope, even as U.S. deaths surpassed 3,000 for the third time in a week.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should exercise extreme caution but he refused to outlaw festive family gatherings as cases soared across swathes of Britain. * Germany will roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec. 27, with priority given to the elderly in care homes.

* The number of infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 11,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record. AMERICAS

* A quarter of Mexico's population, or 31 million people, has been exposed to COVID-19, according to preliminary results of an official survey, with 70% never showing symptoms. * The Inter-American Development Bank said it would mobilize $1 billion to help countries in Latin America and the Caribbean acquire and distribute vaccines.

* Ecuador plans to vaccinate some 9 million people between March and September by partnering with private sector health providers. * U.S. hospitals have been slow to embrace COVID-19 antibody drugs from Eli Lilly and Co and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, U.S. officials said.

* U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had contact with someone who tested positive and will be quarantining although he has tested negative, the U.S. State Department said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* A WHO-led team is expected to go to China in January to investigate the origins of COVID-19, a member and diplomats told Reuters. * Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga has drawn criticism for joining year-end get-togethers after begging the public to avoid parties as the country grapples with record numbers of cases.

* Indonesia will provide free vaccines to its citizens when it starts its inoculation programme, President Joko Widodo said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Saudi Arabia received its first shipment of vaccines and will begin distributing the shots in the next three days. * Nigeria expects to receive its first doses of a vaccine in January.

* Lebanon is expected to sign a deal this week for supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and is set to receive the first batch eight weeks after that. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* An Indian government-backed vaccine showed it was safe and triggered immune responses during an ongoing early-stage trial, the company involved in the study said. * An Alaskan health worker had a serious allergic reaction after getting the Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine, but is now stable, public health authorities said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global stocks hit record highs as growing hopes of deals on U.S. fiscal stimulus and Brexit and the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero offset concerns over the economic impact of COVID-19.

* U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, likely weighed down by raging new infections and decreasing household income. (Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Anita Kobylinska; Editing by William Maclean and Anil D'Silva)