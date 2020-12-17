Left Menu
Development News Edition

FDA says extra doses from vials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can be used

Stat News reported earlier that hospital pharmacists found themselves in the position of throwing away one in every six doses of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines distributed this week in the United States because of the confusion over labeling. The Pfizer vials are supposed to hold five doses, according to the labeling, but media reports said pharmacists had found a way for a sixth or even a seventh dose.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 07:06 IST
FDA says extra doses from vials of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can be used

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday that extra doses from vials of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine can be used after reports of vaccine doses being thrown away by pharmacists due to labeling confusion. Stat News reported earlier that hospital pharmacists found themselves in the position of throwing away one in every six doses of the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines distributed this week in the United States because of the confusion over labeling.

The Pfizer vials are supposed to hold five doses, according to the labeling, but media reports said pharmacists had found a way for a sixth or even a seventh dose. Without clear approval from the manufacturer, the extra dose had to be discarded. "At this time, given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable (the sixth, or possibly even a seventh) from each vial, pending resolution of the issue," an FDA representative said in an emailed statement.

"However, since the vials are preservative free, it is critical to note that any further remaining product that does not constitute a full dose should not be pooled from multiple vials to create one," the statement added. Rollout of the first tranche of 2.9 million doses of the newly authorized vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE continued for a third full day, with shipments headed to 66 more distribution hubs across the United States.

A second vaccine from Moderna Inc could win emergency-use approval from the FDA this week. An additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be allocated next week, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on a conference call on Wednesday. Two doses of the vaccines, given three or four weeks apart, would be required for each person being inoculated.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 2,500-plus Americans daily

The United States on Wednesday further widened its network for administering COVID-19 vaccines to doctors and nurses on the frontlines of a pandemic killing more than 2,500 Americans a day, even as a major winter storm threatened to slow pr...

Samsung, IBM joining forces to help businesses realize promise of Industry 4.0

Samsung on Wednesday revealed its plans to collaborate with tech major IBM to jointly explore emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, IoT, edge computing to help businesses around the world realize the promise of the fourth industrial revolut...

Singapore's foodie "hawker" culture given UNESCO recognition

Singapores tradition of communal dining at hawker centres, open air food courts popularised by celebrity chefs and hit films such as Crazy Rich Asians, has been recognised by UNESCO for its cultural significance.The United Nations cultural ...

Economic bounce back result of decision to go hard during COVID-19

The Governments decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has helped the economy recover faster than expected, Grant Robertson said.GDP rose 14 percent in the September quarter following a revised 11 percent fall i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020