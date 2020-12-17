Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Presidential inauguration to be a low-key affair with restricted attendance: Organisers

The JCCIC, in consultation with diversified public health and medical experts and the Presidential Inaugural Committee has determined that this global pandemic and the rise in COVID-19 cases warranted a difficult decision to limit attendance at the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies to a live audience that resembles a State of the Union, said JCCIC Chairman Roy Blunt.We are also working on enhanced opportunities to watch the ceremonies online, in addition to the traditional televised national broadcast, he said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 10:33 IST
US Presidential inauguration to be a low-key affair with restricted attendance: Organisers
US President elect-Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

The inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20 will be a low-key affair restricted for the public, the organisers said, urging people to participate in the historic event from home in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC), which is responsible for the planning and execution of the inaugural ceremonies of the president-elect and vice president-elect of the US at the Capitol, on Wednesday said that invitations to members of the 117th Congress will be limited to themselves and one guest.

The Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC) urged the public to refrain from any travel and participate in the inaugural activities from home. ''Our goal is to create an inauguration that keeps people safe, honours the grand traditions of the Presidency, and showcases the Biden-Harris Administration's renewed American vision for an inclusive, equitable, and unified citizenry," said PIC CEO Tony Allen.

Traditionally, the JCCIC would distribute 200,000 tickets for the official ceremonies at the Capitol and provide ticket bundles to members of Congress to distribute to constituents. On January 20, President-elect Biden, 78, and Vice-President-elect Harris, 56, will take their oaths of office at the US Capitol during a historic ceremony that includes vigorous health and safety protocols.

President-elect Biden will also deliver an inaugural address that lays out his vision to beat the virus, build back better, and bring the country together. "The JCCIC, in consultation with diversified public health and medical experts and the Presidential Inaugural Committee has determined that this global pandemic and the rise in COVID-19 cases warranted a difficult decision to limit attendance at the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies to a live audience that resembles a State of the Union," said JCCIC Chairman Roy Blunt.

"We are also working on enhanced opportunities to watch the ceremonies online, in addition to the traditional televised national broadcast," he said. "The election of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris was historic and we know that many Americans would have wanted to attend the Inauguration in-person. At the same time, safety must be our top priority," said Senator Amy Klobuchar.

"While the pandemic has forced us to limit in-person attendance, it also brings opportunities to honour our democracy in innovative ways so that Americans across the country can experience Inauguration Day from home," she said. The electoral college, which met in respective State Capitols, on Monday had declared Biden as the winner of the November 3 elections. President Donald Trump has refused to concede the elections, even as he asked his administration to cooperate on transition.

In a separate statement, the Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC) said that the ceremony's footprint will be extremely limited, and the parade that follows will be reimagined. "President-elect Biden's unwavering commitment to the safety of the American people is our North Star as we plan an inauguration that protects public health while honouring inaugural traditions and engaging Americans across the country,'' said PIC executive director Maju Varghese.

''We are excited to share more information soon about the new and innovative ways all Americans can watch and participate in a historic inauguration that will unify our country," the Indian-American official said. PIC has hired a team of seasoned production experts to put together a new and innovative program that provides opportunities for all Americans to participate safely in the inauguration, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

"The pandemic is continuing to have a significant public health impact across the nation. Americans everywhere must do their part to slow the spread of the virus: wear masks, stay home, and limit gatherings. We are asking Americans to participate in inaugural events from home to protect themselves, their families, friends, and communities," said PIC Chief Medical Advisor Dr David Kessler. The US is the worst-hit nation from the pandemic. In the past week, it has reported an average of more than 215,000 new infections a day.

More than 303,000 people in the US have died from coronavirus in 10 months and the country has reported 16,964,173 COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Family behind Purdue Pharma to face congressional scrutiny

Members of the family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma are scheduled to make a rare appearance Thursday in a public forum, answering questions from a congressional panel about their role in the nations long-running opioid addiction cri...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high as investors await stimulus

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero.Stocks t...

Interior chief latest official to test positive for virus

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has tested positive for the coronavirus, an agency spokesman said. Bernhardts test results Wednesday make him the latest administration official, including President Donald Trump, to test positive for the ...

Brazil's COVID-19 cases surge past 7 million

Brazils number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 7 million on Wednesday, with an all-time high of more than 70,000 cases, according to the health ministrys daily bulletin. The total remains the worlds third highest, according to a tal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020