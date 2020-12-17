India records 24,037 new coronavirus cases

India reported 24,037 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 9.96 million, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday. This is the fourth straight day that daily cases have stayed below 30,000, keeping with the country's trend of declining daily cases since hitting a peak of 97,000 single-day infections in September.

India has recorded the second-highest number of infections in the world after the United States. Deaths rose by 382, the ministry said, taking the total to 144,451.