Russia reports 28,214 new coronavirus infections, 587 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia on Thursday reported 28,214 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,711 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,762,668.

Authorities said 587 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 49,151.

