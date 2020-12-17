Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel to halt sweeping COVID-19 cellphone surveillance next month

Israel will next month halt its cellphone tracking of coronavirus cases except for carriers who refuse epidemiological questioning or in the event of a surge in contagions, a government ministry said. Used on and off since March in efforts to curb COVID-19, the Shin Bet counter-terrorism agency's surveillance technology checks confirmed carriers' locations against other cellphones nearby to determine with whom they came into contact.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:52 IST
Israel to halt sweeping COVID-19 cellphone surveillance next month
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Israel will next month halt its cellphone tracking of coronavirus cases except for carriers who refuse epidemiological questioning or in the event of a surge in contagions, a government ministry said.

Used on and off since March in efforts to curb COVID-19, the Shin Bet counter-terrorism agency's surveillance technology checks confirmed carriers' locations against other cellphones nearby to determine with whom they came into contact. The method has faced challenges in courts and parliament because of privacy concerns and questions about its efficacy. Some Israelis avoid using listed cellphones in public in the hope of not being contact-traced and ordered into quarantine.

A cabinet panel that reviewed the tracking decided it would not be extended beyond Jan. 20, when a law allowing its use expires, the Intelligence Ministry said. "The tool will serve as a safety net, to be applied regarding coronavirus carriers who do not cooperate with the epidemiological investigation and in the event of a significant rise in morbidity," it said in a statement.

The surveillance alone had accounted for 7% of case detections in Israel, with questioning by Health Ministry investigators accounting for the rest, it said. Israel, which has a population of 9 million, has reported 365,042 coronavirus cases and 3,034 deaths. After two national lockdowns, the country may soon reimpose curbs on towns were contagions are resurgent, officials said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will on Saturday be the first person in Israel to receive the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech, shipments of which began arriving last week. Officials say Israel will have enough vaccines by the end of this year for the most vulnerable people and predict a return to relative normalcy by March. Polls found that some two-thirds of Israelis want to be vaccinated.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC to hear next week Shashi Tharoor plea for contempt action against Arnab Goswami

New Delhi, Dec 17 PTI The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that it will hear next week the applications moved by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor seeking contempt action against journalist Arnab Goswami for allegedly airing an objectionable ...

EIB and SLSP sign €49m agreement to support SMEs and mid-caps in Slovakia

The European Investment Bank EIB and the European Investment Fund EIF signed a 49 million guarantee with Slovensk sporitela SLSP, the largest financial institution in Slovakia, to support SMEs and mid-caps impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic....

Natco Pharma launches anti blood clot medication

Natco Pharma on Thursday said it has launched an anticoagulant medication in the country. The company has launched the Rivaroxaban molecule under the brand name RPIGAT, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.Rivaroxaban is an anticoagulan...

MHA transfers 3 IPS officers from WB, Mamata calls it unconstitutional

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA issued transfer orders of three IPS officers from West Bengal, sending them on central deputation on Thursday, a move West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed unconstitutional, calling it a co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020