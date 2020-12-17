Left Menu
Development News Edition

California sees record cases, deaths

State health officials said Wednesday a change in data processing added 15,337 previous cases to the count, but the new virus cases remained a daily record.The state has been grappling with soaring cases and hospitalizations. Hospitals are filling up so fast that officials are rolling out mobile field facilities and scrambling to hire more doctors and nurses.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:11 IST
California sees record cases, deaths
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

California has reported more than 53,000 new coronavirus cases and 293 deaths, setting new records as hospitals struggled to keep up with the surge. State health officials said Wednesday a change in data processing added 15,337 previous cases to the count, but the new virus cases remained a daily record.

The state has been grappling with soaring cases and hospitalizations. Most of California's 40 million residents are under stay-at-home orders because of dwindling intensive care unit capacity. Hospitals are filling up so fast that officials are rolling out mobile field facilities and scrambling to hire more doctors and nurses.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PE/VC investments decline 27 pc in November at USD 3.9 bn: Report

Venture investments by private equity and venture capital funds were 27 per cent lower on yearly basis in November at USD 3.9 billion, and more than halved from the USD 8.5 billion reported in October, a report said on Thursday. For the Jan...

HC to hear next week Shashi Tharoor plea for contempt action against Arnab Goswami

New Delhi, Dec 17 PTI The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that it will hear next week the applications moved by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor seeking contempt action against journalist Arnab Goswami for allegedly airing an objectionable ...

EIB and SLSP sign €49m agreement to support SMEs and mid-caps in Slovakia

The European Investment Bank EIB and the European Investment Fund EIF signed a 49 million guarantee with Slovensk sporitela SLSP, the largest financial institution in Slovakia, to support SMEs and mid-caps impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic....

Natco Pharma launches anti blood clot medication

Natco Pharma on Thursday said it has launched an anticoagulant medication in the country. The company has launched the Rivaroxaban molecule under the brand name RPIGAT, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.Rivaroxaban is an anticoagulan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020