England test and trace says now reaching over 92% of contacts

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

England's COVID-19 test and trace system reached a record 92.7% of contacts of positive cases, the latest weekly statistics showed, helped by increases in the numbers of calls and callers as well as a recent change in how children are traced.

The proportion of contacts reached was up from 85.9% the previous week. Figures have been well up from record lows around 60% since the system stopped contacting under-18s separately to their parents to ask them to self-isolate at the start of December.

