Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala adds over 4.9k fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 6.88 lakh

In the last 24 hours, a sum of 60,851 samples were sent for testing and the test positivity rate was 8.17 per cent. So far, 71,79,051 samples have been sent for testing.Of the positive cases, as many as 47 are health care workers, 99 had come from outside the state and 4,282 infected through contact.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:18 IST
Kerala adds over 4.9k fresh COVID-19 cases, tally climbs to 6.88 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 17 (PTI): Kerala's COVID-19 tally climbed to 6.88 lakh and the toll to 2,734 with the addition of 4,969 new cases and 27 deaths, including that of a centenarian. As many as 4,970 people joined the list of cured, taking the cumulative recoveries to 6,27,364, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

A total of 58,155 people were presently undergoing treatment for the disease, the minister said in a release. The overall infection count in the state has touched 6,88,409.

A 100-year old man from Kollam was among the latest fatalities, she said. In the last 24 hours, a sum of 60,851 samples were sent for testing and the test positivity rate was 8.17 per cent. So far, 71,79,051 samples have been sent for testing.

Of the positive cases, as many as 47 are health care workers, 99 had come from outside the state and 4,282 infected through contact. At least 2,96,747 people were under observation in various districts with 13,358 of them in hospitals, the release added.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air pollution in eastern Europe adds to pandemic health woes

With the arrival of cold and foggy winter weather amid the pandemic, eastern Europe is facing an extra respiratory health hazard air pollution. Countries such as Bosnia and Serbia in the Balkans, and even European Union nations Poland and ...

Switzerland charges Credit Suisse in Bulgarian money laundering probe

Swiss prosecutors charged Credit Suisse on Thursday over alleged failings related to a Bulgarian crime ring involving top-level wrestlers accused of laundering cocaine trafficking proceeds more than a decade ago. Switzerlands attorney gener...

620 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 84,689 on Thursday with 620 more persons testing positive for the coronavirus while nine more infected patients died in the state, according to a state health department bulletinDehradun district reported...

Praj, ICT join hands for developing innovative solutions for process industry

Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries Prajon Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with the Institute of Chemical Technology ICT to jointly promote higher education and research in the areas of process development and de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020