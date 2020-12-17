620 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 84,689 on Thursday with 620 more persons testing positive for the coronavirus while nine more infected patients died in the state, according to a state health department bulletin

Dehradun district reported the highest number of fresh cases at 194. Nainital reported 127 cases, Almora 48 cases, Udham Singh Nagar 40 cases, Uttarkashi 39 cases, Haridwar 36 cases, Chamoli 34 cases, Tehri 28 cases, Bageshwar 22 cases, Pithoragarh 20 cases, Rudraprayag 18 cases and Champawat 14 cases, the bulletin issued here said. Nine more COVID-19 patients died in the state taking the toll to 1,384, it said

The bulletin said that 76,223 infected people have recuperated, 1,020 have migrated out of the state and 6,062 are under treatment.