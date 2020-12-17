Left Menu
COVID-19: 62 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Thursday reported 62 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 18,905 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin. There are 584 active cases as of now, it said.No death due to the infection was reported from the city on Thursday and the toll stands at 304, the bulletin said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:29 IST
COVID-19: 62 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Thursday reported 62 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 18,905 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin. There are 584 active cases as of now, it said.

No death due to the infection was reported from the city on Thursday and the toll stands at 304, the bulletin said. A total of 105 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 18,017, as per the bulletin.

It said that a total of 1,65,414 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,45,646 tested negative while reports of 135 samples are awaited. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

