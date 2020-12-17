Haryana reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths, 714 fresh cases

Haryana on Thursday reported 17 more coronavirus deaths, taking the death toll to 2,782, even as 714 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,55,728. According to the state health department's daily bulletin, the fatalities include four each from Faridabad and Panipat and three from Yamunanagar district.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases include Gurgaon (108) and Faridabad (165). The state's active cases stand at 7,013, while the recovery rate is 96.17 per cent. PTI SUN VSD DPB