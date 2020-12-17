Left Menu
Pfizer has not yet applied for emergency use of vaccine in Brazil, agency says

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer has not yet applied for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, health regulator Anvisa said on Thursday, adding that the company has not yet provided enough data for the vaccine to be used locally.

Anvisa added in its statement that no vaccine producer has yet applied for a definitive registration or for emergency use of a COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil.

