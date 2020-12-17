Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentine recession, exacerbated by COVID-19, increases poverty

Office cleaner Delgado, 52, lost his job after the company he worked for went belly-up due to COVID-19. Poverty, according to the Argentine Catholic University (UCA), increased in the third quarter to 44.2% of Argentines from 40.8% registered in the country a year earlier.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:07 IST
Argentine recession, exacerbated by COVID-19, increases poverty

Gustavo Delgado walks every day from his home in La Boca, a hard-scrabble neighborhood of Buenos Aires, to a nearby community pantry to find the only food that he and his family are sure to be able to eat that day. Office cleaner Delgado, 52, lost his job after the company he worked for went belly-up due to COVID-19. Unable to find a new job so far, he lives in a small house with his wife and granddaughter. They are three months behind on rent.

"The company forced us to resign and accept the miserably small severance they were offering. That only sustained us for a few days," he said. Argentina's recession, which began in 2018 due to investors' distrust in the policies of former President Mauricio Macri, worsened in 2020 due to COVID-19.

President Alberto Fernandez, who took office about a year ago, locked the country down in March. Many of those restrictions have been lifted but the virus continues to spread, with more than 41,365 fatalities so far. Poverty, according to the Argentine Catholic University (UCA), increased in the third quarter to 44.2% of Argentines from 40.8% registered in the country a year earlier. On Thursday the national statistics body (INDEC) will release the unemployment rate for the July-September period.

"Much of the increase in poverty is explained as a consequence of the pandemic and the measures that the government used to contain it," said Juan Ignacio Bonfiglio, researcher at the UCA's Social Observatory, which managed the poll. The situation also "impacted on the labor market, particularly on less structured occupations and the informal sector of the economy," he explained.

According to the latest survey of analysts by the central bank, the economy will shrink by 10.9% this year before rebounding by 4.8% in 2021.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CAS bans Russia from using its flag at next two Olympics

Russian athletes will not be able to participate in the Olympics or at any world championships under the countrys flag for the next two years, a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Thursday. CAS has issued its decisio...

Somaliland cans female football tournament as un-Islamic

By Mohammed Omer GAROWE, Dec 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Somalias breakaway region of Somaliland said on Thursday it had cancelled its first womens football tournament as it fell foul of Islamic values, sparking outrage among womens rig...

Nayagarh girl's murder: youth accuses SIT chief of offering money for confessing to crime

In a twist to the ongoing probe into the kidnap and murder case of a 5-year-old girl in Odishas Nayagarh district, a resident of the victims village on Thursday alleged that the Special Investigation Team SIT chief offered him Rs 5 lakh to ...

Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan, senior North Carolina regulator, to lead EPA - sources

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan, North Carolinas top environmental regulator, to head the Environmental Protection Agency, a key element of his climate change policies, according to three sources with knowledg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020