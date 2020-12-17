Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two healthcare workers develop allergic reactions to Pfizer's COVID19 vaccine

A report in The New York Times said the two health care workers at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Alaska developed concerning reactions just minutes after receiving Pfizers coronavirus vaccine this week. We will closely monitor all reports suggestive of serious allergic reactions following vaccination and update labelling language if needed, Pitts said.Pfizer officials have said the two British people who had the reaction had a history of severe allergies.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:30 IST
Two healthcare workers develop allergic reactions to Pfizer's COVID19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two healthcare workers, who received Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, developed "concerning reactions", even as the US rolled out the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers and high-risk individuals amid increasing COVID19 infections across the country. A report in The New York Times said the two health care workers at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Alaska developed concerning reactions just minutes after receiving Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine this week. One staff member was hospitalised for a few days.

One of the healthcare workers, a middle-aged woman, had no history of allergies but had an anaphylactic reaction 10 minutes after receiving the vaccine. She experienced a rash over her face and torso, shortness of breath and an elevated heart rate, the NYT report said adding that anaphylaxis can be life-threatening, with impaired breathing and drops in blood pressure that usually occur within minutes or even seconds after exposure to a food or medicine, or even a substance like latex to which the person is allergic. The second worker received his shot on Wednesday and developed eye puffiness, lightheadedness and a scratchy throat 10 minutes after the injection, the hospital said in a statement. He was taken to the emergency room and treated with medication including epinephrine and Benadryl. The worker was back to normal within an hour and released.

The first COVID-19 vaccinations began this week across the US and critical care nurse Sandra Lindsay in New York became the first person in the US to be vaccinated for COVID19. The Pfizer vaccine was shown to be safe with an efficacy rate of about 95 per cent in a clinical trial involving 44,000 participants. The NYT report added that the Alaska cases will likely intensify concerns about possible side effects and may prompt calls for stricter guidelines to ensure that recipients were carefully monitored for adverse reactions. Despite the initial cases of allergic reactions, health officials have said that the cases would not disrupt their vaccine rollout plans. "We have no plans to change our vaccine schedule, dosing or regimen," Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska's chief medical officer, said in a statement.

Bartlett Regional Hospital's emergency department medical director Dr Lindy Jones said the first worker was given a shot of epinephrine, a standard treatment for severe allergic reactions. While her symptoms subsided, they re-emerged, and she was treated with steroids and an epinephrine drip. The NYT report said when the doctors tried to stop the drip, her symptoms re-emerged yet again, so the woman was moved to the intensive care unit.

The hospital has administered 144 total doses as of Wednesday night. Dr Paul A Offit, a vaccine expert and member of an outside advisory panel that recommended the Food and Drug Administration authorize the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use, said the initial cases of allergic reaction in individuals should not mean that the vaccine roll out should be paused.

"I don't think this means we should pause" vaccine distribution, he said. "Not at all." But he said researchers need to figure out "what component of the vaccine is causing this reaction." Dr Jay Butler, a top infectious-disease expert with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the Alaska situation showed that the monitoring system worked. The federal agency has recommended that the vaccine be administered in settings that have supplies, including oxygen and epinephrine, to manage anaphylactic reactions. Similar allergic reactions have also occurred in individuals getting the vaccine in Britain. According to the NYT, a Pfizer spokeswoman Jerica Pitts said the company did not yet have all of the details of the Alaska situation but was working with local health authorities. The vaccine comes with information warning that medical treatment should be available in case of a rare anaphylactic event, she said. "We will closely monitor all reports suggestive of serious allergic reactions following vaccination and update labelling language if needed," Pitts said.

Pfizer officials have said the two British people who had the reaction had a history of severe allergies. One, a 49-year-old woman, had a history of egg allergies. The other, a 40-year-old woman, had a history of allergies to several medications. FDA officials have said they would require Pfizer to increase its monitoring for anaphylaxis and submit data on it once the vaccine comes into further use, the NYT report said.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs

RBL Bank on Thursday said it has raised Rs 5.12 crore for girl child education through a corporate social responsibility CSR initiative focused on cycling. The private sector lender-organised a cyclothon which had 127 cyclists pedal over 1....

AAP urges Delhi HC to allow protest outside Amit Shah's residence

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLAs Atishi and Raghav Chadha on Thursday urged the Delhi High Court to set aside a Delhi Police order and allow them to hold a four-people protest outside the residences of Home Minister Amit Shah and Lieutenant Governo...

Sterling builds on 2-1/2 year high on Brexit deal hopes, BoE keeps policy unchanged

Sterling rose to 1.36 on Thursday, building on a 2-12 year high against a struggling dollar as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency, while the Bank of England kept its stimulus program unchange...

CAS bans Russia from using its flag at next two Olympics

Russian athletes will not be able to participate in the Olympics or at any world championships under the countrys flag for the next two years, a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Thursday. CAS has issued its decisio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020