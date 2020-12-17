PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4850 4698 61------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 877348 865825 7069------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16574 16278 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 215042 210488 1007 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 245398 238957 1337------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18905 18017 304------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 261901 90718 3145------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3333 3316 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 613357 590977 10182 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 27379 21314 716 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 232188 215528 4211 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 255728 245933 2782 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 6218 43577 837------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 117317 111164 1826 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 112121 109532 1004------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 905901 878696 11981 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 688409 627364 2734------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9238 8576 123------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 227949 212351 3442------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1884773 1774255 48499 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 27454 25250 332------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13072 12252 133------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4085 3907 7------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11820 11071 73------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 325147 320208 1825------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37622 36693 622------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 161831 150636 5150------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 295953 279717 2589 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5398 4971 121------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 803516 781745 11942------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 279644 270967 1505 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33098 32429 378 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 84689 76223 1384------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 570789 544503 8136------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 530456 501624 9235------------------------------------------------------------TOTAL 9908503 9339760 144849------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 99,08,503 and the death toll at 1,44,849. The ministry said that 93,39,760 people have so far recovered from the infection.